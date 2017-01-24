Fritch police chief announces retirement

Fritch Interim City Manager Jeff Howell announced Chief of Police Monte Leggett is retiring. Leggett's retirement date will be Friday, February 3. Leggett was originally hired to investigate city personnel by then City Manager Bobby Lamb. Eventually, Leggett replaced Police Chief Kirk Coker. Coker recently won election as Hutchinson County Sheriff. The move caused plenty of controversy and citizen backlash. Leggett has served as police chief for five years.