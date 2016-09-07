Fritch Medical Clinic announces new hours starting Sept. 6

Fritch Medical Clinic has announced new hours beginning Tuesday, September 6. The clinic will open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 700 W. Broadway St.

The clinic serves general medical needs such as sports physicals, check ups and immunizations. Appointments are not required, but recommended to lessen wait times. To make an appointment by phone please call (806) 857-2311.