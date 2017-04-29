Fritch hires new police chief

The City of Fritch reached into the Pampa Police Department to fill its open police chief vacancy. Houston Gass has been hired to replace Monte Leggett who recently retired. Gass had worked at the Pampa Police Department since 2007. He began his duties in Fritch on April 25.

Gass is a graduate of Claude High School and received his Advanced Texas Peace Officer License in early 2013. He received the Star of Texas Award and TCOLE Medal of Valor for his actions during a January 2015 domestic violence call. During the incident Gass was shot.