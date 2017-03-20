Fritch hires interim police chief

The City of Fritch has hired an interim Chief of Police. Joe Hamilton accepted the position and was recently sworn in. Hamilton has worked in a variety of state, county and city law enforcement position over several decades and lives in Comal County. Texas. He will lead the department for the next few months, do an assessment and report his findings to city leadership.

Hamilton's first official day with Fritch was Tuesday, March 14. To reach Hamilton, please call Fritch City Hall at (806) 857-3143 during normal business hours.