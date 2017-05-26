Fritch Fortress Amphitheater Movies at the Lake series kicks off Saturday night with showing of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

The Lake Meredith Friends Group & Project Fritch America are teaming up this summer to show free movies at the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater. The amphitheater will feature the blockbuster hit "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on Saturday, May 27 as part of the 'Movies at the Lake' series. Admission is free and open to the public. The show begins shortly after dark. A concession stand will be available too. The amphitheater is located inside the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

For additional information, please call Lake Meredith National Recreation headquarters at (806) 857-3151.