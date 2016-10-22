Fritch Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 at Fritch City Park

Project Fritch America hosts their second annual Fritch Fall Festival Saturday, October 22 at the Fritch City Park. The festival begins at 1:00 p.m. and continues to 5:00 p.m. The family themed festivities feature lots of activities. Children are invited to trunk-or-treat, enjoy hay rides and more. The festival also has a chili cook-off, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments and plenty more for adults too. Come out and enjoy a sunny fall day in Fritch..