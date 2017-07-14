Fritch EDC grant to assist Wright-On Bait, Tackle and Watercraft Rental

The Fritch Economic Development Corporation (EDC) voted to approve a $10,000 grant to Wright-On Bait, Tackle and Watercraft Rental. The business, located at the top of the Sanford-Yake boat ramp at Lake Meredith, opened nearly three months ago. Owner Dave Wright asked the EDC for the grant.

Wright will use the grant money to purchase a golf cart to shuttle people to-and-from the parking lot to the boat ramp. He agreed to donate any tips received from the shuttle business to Project Fritch America. The EDC asked Wright to make sure the golf cart is street legal and complies with all National Park Service requirements. The business currently employs four people.