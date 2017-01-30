Fritch Community Blood Drive set for Monday, Jan. 30 at First Southern Baptist Church

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in Fritch today. The event will be at the First Southern Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 520 Overland Trail. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the drive ends at 7:00 p.m. Every donor will receive a free tee shirt and entry into a drawing for a $25 gift card. All blood types are currently needed.

Valid photo ID is required. First time donors receive a donation identification card and valuable follow-up information about their blood type. Help support the patients of the High Plains Region while giving the gift of life to others.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call (806) 331-8800 during normal business hours.