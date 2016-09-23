Fritch City Manager fired

The Fritch City Council fired City Manager, Steve McKay, after meeting in executive session Tuesday, September 20. McKay was hired as city manager on August 26, 2014. Previously, he had served in the same capacity for Gruver, TX from October 2008 to August 2014.

The motion to terminate McKay was made by Alderman Richard Hein and seconded by Alderman Arlin Audrain. The termination vote was 4 to 1 with Alderman Arturo Gutierrez voting against termination. The council unanimously appointed Alderman Dwight Kirksey as interim city manager. Mayor Kelly Henderson noted the appointment was temporary until the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is able to provide an interim city manager.

The next Fritch City Council meeting is tentatively set for Monday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, please call the Fritch City Hall at (806) 857-3143.