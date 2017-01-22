Fritch City Council hires new city manager

The Fritch City Council announced the hire of Drew Brassfield as the new city manager. Brassfield is from Panhandle and has worked in both the public and private sectors. He graduated from West Texas A&M University with a degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration.

Most recently, he worked for Bell Helicopter in Amarillo. Prior to that he worked for the Panhandle Police Department. Brassfield replaces Steve McKay who was fired on September 20.