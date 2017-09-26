Fritch City Council approves 2017-2018 budget: increases trash rates 2%

Fritch's City Council has approved the 2017-2018 city budget. All city aldermen were in attendance. The council approved a 2 percent increase in trash rates to cover announced increases from Republic Services. The council also voted to revise Ordinance 560 dealing with customer requested meter re-reads. The ordinance was approved earlier this year to address suggested delaying tactics for utility payments. The ordinance imposed a $35 fee if customer requested meter re-reads proved correct. After further discussion, the council revised the ordinance to waive the fee if meter re-reads were conducted from the first to the seventh of the month.

The next council meeting is set for Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sanford-Fritch ISD Board Room located at 540 Eagle Blvd. in Fritch. For more information, please contact Fritch City Hall at (806) 857-3143 during normal business hours.