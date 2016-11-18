Fritch to celebrate Community Holiday Meal Sat. Nov. 19

The Fritch Assembly of God Church is sponsoring the Fritch Community Holiday Meal Saturday, November 19. The meal, includes turkey with all the fix-in's, will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sanford-Fritch Junior High School Cafeteria located on Broadway St. in Fritch. The meal is free and open to the public. A special invitation is extended to area public servants, first responders, law enforcement and firefighters to attend.

Last year nearly 400 meals were prepared. Meals will also be delivered to those who are unable to attend by calling (512) 818-4590. Come enjoy the food, fun and fellowship.