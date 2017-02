Boy Scout Troop #538 is holding a chili cook off fundraiser in Fritch on Saturday, February 11. Chili sales start at 11:30 a.m. and continue to 2:00 p.m. The event will be at the Fritch Jr. High Cafeteria located 536 Eagle Blvd. The chili meal is just $5 and includes drink too. Come out and support a wonderful group of young people. Be sure to vote for your favorite chili.