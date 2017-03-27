Fritch Area Chamber of Commerce sets Howdy Neighbor Day for August 19

Fritch's annual Howdy Neighbor Day is set for Saturday, August 19. The event is sponsored by the Fritch Area Chamber of Commerce. The citywide celebration kicks-off at 10:00 a.m. with a parade down Broadway St. continuing to the Fritch City Park. The festival at the park also begins at 10:00 a.m. The car show at the park runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vendors will features games, food and items for sale. The Drake Hayes Band will perform live. Set the day aside to visit Fritch and enjoy a family friendly celebration.

For vendor space, parade or car show information, please contact Stephanie Davidson at (806) 678-7847 or by email at fritch_coc@yahoo.com.