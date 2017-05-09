Friends of the Hutchinson County Museum to feature vehicle show for Beach Bash June 3

The Friends of the Hutchinson County Museum are sponsoring a Beach Bash vehicle show. The 600 block of N. Main St. will be closed during Beach Bash from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 3 for the show. All types of vehicles can be registered. The first 20 vehicles registered receive a free souvenir dash plate. Trophies will be awarded by vote for best vintage model prior to 1950, modern 1951-2000 and contemporary 2001-current.

Preregistration is requested but not required. For registration or more information, please contact Lynn Hopkins at (806) 273-0130 or by email at lynnhopkins@hutchinsoncnty.com.