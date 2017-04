The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library will hold a book sale Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7. The library book sale will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. The sales will be held in the Book Sale Room and Club Room located inside the library at 625 Weatherly in Borger.

For more information, please call (806) 27-0126.