Friends of the Hutchinson County Historical Museum announce deadline for brick paver program

The deadline to order brick pavers is fast approaching. The Hutchinson County Historical Museum (HCHM) is building a new exhibit featuring antique oil field equipment from the early days of the Borger oil field. The Friends of the Museum are offering laser-inscribed brick pavers so you can honor friends, family members and oil patch pioneers. The sales of personalized memorial pavers will be used to help fund the new Oil Patch Place exhibit.

The memorial pavers will be a part of the exhibit's central walkway set to be installed later in 2017. You can still order laser-inscribed brick pavers through the end of June. All pavers must be ordered by Saturday, July 1. Visit the HCHM today to place your order. The HCHM is located in downtown Borger at 618 N. Main St.

For more information, please call (806) 273-0130 or visit www.hutrchinsoncountymuseum.com. Brochures for the memorial paver program are also available at the Borger News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. The News-Herald is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.