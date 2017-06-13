Frank Phillips girls basketball camp begins June 26th

Frank Phillips College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Eric Rodewald will host three basketball camps from Monday, June 26th through Thursday, June 29th on the Frank Phillips Campus at the Borger Community Activity Center. The three camps will run for each of the four days and are divided according to grade.

The Little Plainsmen Camp is for girls entering Kindergarten through third grade from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. each day. The cost is $40 for the week.

The Frank Phillips College Girls Intermediate Camp is for girls entering fourth through sixth grade and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each of the four days at a cost of $50 per camper for the week.

The FPC Individual Day Camp is for girls entering the seventh through 12th grade and will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. The camp costs $60 for the week.

Each camper will receive an FPC camp T-shirt.

For more information or to register please contact Coach Rodewald at erodewald@fpctx.edu or (806) 440-4142.