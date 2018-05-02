Frank Phillips College sophomore basketball players sign to universities

Frank Phillips College sophomores recently signed with universities. Marlene Aniambossou signed with NCAA Division 1 Utah State University located in Logan, Utah. She was the starting center and an All-NJCAA Region V Player. She was also a member of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference Team from this past season. Her high in points was during a 79 to 63 win over Lamar Community College where she scored 24 of those points. She scored double digits in 19 games and her season high in rebounds was 17 against Midland University's JV team.

Kiara Shoals also recently signed with a university, however, she will be attending Texas Tech. While at Frank Phillips College, Shoals was a 2017-2018 NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Honorable Mention All-American, 2017-2018 NJCAA All-Region V Women's Basketball Team, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Western Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference Basketball Team. She also set a single season record with 541 points scored. See more on this story in the Wednesday, May 2, 2018 edition of the Borger News Herald.