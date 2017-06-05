FPC kicks off annual summer basketball camp June 5
Tom Hinde
Monday, June 5, 2017
BORGER, TX
Frank Phillips College (FPC) Men's Basketball Coach Chris Hackett and his staff kick off the first of two summer basketball camps today. The both camps are for boys ages 7-17 and includes game fundamentals, leagues, daily competitions, prizes and certificates. The first camp is scheduled for June 5-8 with a second camp set for the following week for June 12-15. The cost is $95 for each camp. Discounts are available for registering early and for attending both camps. The $95 registration fee includes a daily lunch and Adidas Camp t-shirt.
Application for enrollment are available at the Borger News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. You can also register online at www.fpcmensbasketballcamps.com.
