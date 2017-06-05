FPC kicks off annual summer basketball camp June 5

Frank Phillips College (FPC) Men's Basketball Coach Chris Hackett and his staff kick off the first of two summer basketball camps today. The both camps are for boys ages 7-17 and includes game fundamentals, leagues, daily competitions, prizes and certificates. The first camp is scheduled for June 5-8 with a second camp set for the following week for June 12-15. The cost is $95 for each camp. Discounts are available for registering early and for attending both camps. The $95 registration fee includes a daily lunch and Adidas Camp t-shirt.

Application for enrollment are available at the Borger News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. You can also register online at www.fpcmensbasketballcamps.com.