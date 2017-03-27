FPC Head Basketball Coach Chris Hackett announces dates for summer basketball camps
Frank Phillips College (FPC) Men's Basketball Coach Chris Hackett and his staff announced the dates for their annual summer basketball camps. The first camp is scheduled for June 5-8 with a second camp set for the following week for June 12-15. The both camps are for boys ages 7-17 and includes game fundamentals, leagues, daily competitions, prizes and certificates. The cost is $95 for each camp. Discounts are available for registering early and for attending both camps. The $95 registration fee includes a daily lunch and Adidas Camp t-shirt. Register before April 30 and save $10.
Application for enrollment are available at the Borger News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. You can also register online at www.fpcmensbasketballcamps.com.
