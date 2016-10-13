Former Stinnett Rattler and NFL standout Donny Anderson to visit West Texas High School Friday

The West Texas High School pep rally, set for Friday, October 14, will have a special guest. Donny Anderson, a standout athlete and 1961 graduate of Stinnett High School, will present his gold football to the school during the rally. The football was presented to Anderson and other players who appeared in a Super Bowl during their careers. The pep rally begins at 2:30 p.m. at the high school events center located off of W. 6th St.

After graduating from Stinnett, Anderson received a football scholarship to Texas Tech and was a two-time, first team All American running back. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1965. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, playing for the legendary Coach Vince Lombardi, winning two Super Bowls and appeared in the 1968 Pro Bowl. He played for nine seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals.