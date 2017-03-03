First United Methodist offers free community breakfast Saturday, March 4

Borger's First United Methodist Church has served the Borger community for 91 years. As a gift to the community, the church is hosting a free Whole Hog Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, March 4. The free breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m. and runs through 11:00 a.m. (or till the food runs out). The church is located at 200 N. McGee St. The public is invited come out and enjoy a free breakfast. Bring the family too!