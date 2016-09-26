The first presidential debate is tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. CST

The first presidential debate for the general election is tonight at 8:00 p.m. CST between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The candidates will face-off at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. The moderator is Lester Holt, the anchor of NBC Nightly News.

The debate is sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), an independent, nonprofit organization which has conducted all presidential debates since 1988. For more information visit www.debates.org.