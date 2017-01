The Pampa VFW Post 1657 is hosting a 5k Color Walk/Run Saturday, January 7 in Pampa. The race starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Pampa VFW Post 1657 located at 105 S. Cuyler St. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. The VFW will award the best costume themed to the 1960s.

Registration is $35 per person or $135 per team of five participants. Call (760) 405-3533 for questions.