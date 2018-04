Fires reported in Fritch, TX. One fire is located near the Blue Creek RV park (Located at the intersection of Eagle Blvd and Fritch Fortress Hwy). The fire is moving north. Multiple structures are currently in immediate danger.

Second fire is located in High Plains road area near Sanford Yake Road.

Emergency crews and personnel are currently on the scene.

Borger News-Herald will post updates as more information becomes available.