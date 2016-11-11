Final THSCA Coaches Poll has West Texas Comanches No. 8

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) final 2016 poll has the West Texas Comanches (7-3) holding steady at No. 8. The Comanches topped rival Sanford-Fritch (5-5) last Friday night 36-14. The Eagles jumped off to an early 14-0 start, but saw their season come to a close with the defeat. Comanche quarterback Jalin Conyers helped lead the Comanches to five touchdowns, passing for four and adding a one-yard rushing score. Wide receiver Nate Thompson collected three passes for 116 yards. All three receptions were for touchdowns.

The Comanches will play New Deal in the Class 2A Division I bi-district round tonight on Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium in Canyon. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.