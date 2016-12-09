Experience holiday ZOOLights at the Amarillo Zoo through Dec. 23

Starting Friday, December 9 and continuing until Friday. December 23, the Amarillo Zoo will feature ZOOLights. Over ten fabulous nights the zoo will share the spirit and sounds of the holiday season. Lighted holiday animal and themed displays will glisten in the December night as you make your way throughout the zoo. The ZOOLights will be featured on Dec. 9,10 and the 16 through 23. Come experience the magic of the Amarillo Zoo in winter. Take in the lights and the sights as you enjoy holiday entertainment and special activities for guest of all ages.

Zoo admission for adults is $4, $3 for seniors and $2 for children. The Amarillo Zoo is located at NE 24th Ave. and Dumas Highway inside Thompson Park. For more information call (806) 381-7911 or visit the zoo website at www.amarillozoo.org.