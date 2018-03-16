Everyday people about town: Diana Rodriguez

Originally from Brighton, Colorado, Diana Rodriguez grew up in Borger, TX. “I love the community and how everyone is,” Diana explains, “Everyone is always willing to help one another.”

Diana shows her love for the community through service projects. “I love helping others. My senior year I participated in the United Way Day of Caring and we helped repaint an elderly woman's home and we cleaned her yard. I also got to help rebuild a whole fence for a family and they were very happy results. I really appreciate everything my community has provided for me and I love giving back to as much as possible,” Diana says.

Diana worked hard during her time at Borger High School and earned her associates degree of science. She is currently student at West Texas A&M University and is majoring in health sciences. “My goal is to either become a pediatric nurse or be a physical therapist for special needs kids,” Diana says.