EPA and Carbon Black Plants Agree to Large Settlement

The U.S. Federal Government has reached settlements of Clean Air claims with three producers of carbon black that effectively bring a conclusion to an investigation that dates back to 2007. The settlement will require the three largest carbon black producers to collectively spend more than $300 million to install and operate state of the art pollution control technologies.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice announced on December 22, 2017 a settlement resolving Clean Air Act claims by the United States and the states of Louisiana and Texas against carbon black manufacturer Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Company, Orion Engineered Carbons LLC and Columbian Chemicals Company. Under the settlement, the companies have agreed to install and operate state of the art pollution control technologies to reduce emissions of harmful air pollutants.

In addition to the controls, estimated to cost over $100 million each, Sid Richardson will pay civil penalties of $999,000, and perform environmental mitigation projects valued at $490,000. Orion will pay civil penalties of $800,000. The settlement resolves claims, alleged in a complaint filed in federal court in Louisiana, that Sid Richardson and Orion failed to obtain permits and install and maintain appropriate emissions reduction technology.

The companies were cited for its companies: Sid Richardson at its three carbon black production facilities located in Addis, Louisiana; Big Spring, Texas; and Borger, Texas and Orion at four four of its carbon black production facilities located in Franklin, Louisiana; Belpre, Ohio; Orange, Texas; and Borger, Texas as required under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration provisions and/or Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards of the Clean Air Act. ...

