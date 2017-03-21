Entertainer Adam Trent performs tonight in Borger to close Tri-City Music Concert Association series

Adam Trent, voted the small venue Entertainer of the Year by CA Magazine, performs Tuesday, March 21 on the Borger High School Auditorium stage. His "High-Tech, Out-of-this-World" presentation uses state-of-the-art techniques offering a great concert for the whole family to enjoy. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is part of the Tri-City Music Concert Association series. The auditorium is located at 600 W. 1st St.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. Tickets to the performance are available at the door. For more information, please call (806) 274-4981 or visit www.tricityconcerts.org.