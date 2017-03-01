Enrollment opens for Texas International Cotton School set for Aug. 7-17

Registration is open for the 37th session of the Texas International Cotton School (TICS). The TICS event is scheduled for August 7-17 in Lubbock. The intensive two-week program covers all aspects of cotton, from the field to the fabric.

More than 30 experts from across the United States will provide a curriculum addressing the cotton marketing chain from seed breeding to U.S. and global trade. Students will also interact with cotton merchants from the Lubbock Cotton Exchange and experts from Texas Tech University. For more information, including tuition and curriculum, visit http://www.texasintlcottonschool.com or call Christi Chadwell, TICS Coordinator at (806) 834-8124. .