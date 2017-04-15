Easter Coloring Contest featured in Friday and weekend editions of the News-Herald

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 Walmart gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) annual Easter Coloring Contest. The Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16 editions feature the coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The coloring contest is sponsored by Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Entry deadline is Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 Walmart gift. For more information call (806) 273-5611. Good luck to all our youngsters who participate!