Early voting for upcoming May 6 Hutchinson Co. city and school bond elections begins Apr. 24

Early voting for May 6 city council and school bond elections in Hutchinson County begins Monday, April 24. Early voting hours in Borger and Fritch are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To cast your vote in Borger go to Borger City Hall located at 600 N. Main St. In Fritch, the early voting location is the Sanford-Fritch ISD Administration Building located at 540 Eagle Blvd.

To vote early in Stinnett visit the West Texas High School Commons located at 600 Stewart St. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting countywide ends Tuesday, May 2.