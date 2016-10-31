Early voting for the upcoming general election continues this week

Early voting for registered voters in Hutchinson County continues through Thursday this week. Polling sites open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Residents can cast their vote at the Hutchinson County Annex located at 1400 Veta St., Room 111 in Borger, the Fritch Library Community Room located at 205 N. Cornell St. and the Hutchinson County Courthouse located at 500 Main St. in Stinnett.