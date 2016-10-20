Early voting for upcoming general election begins Oct. 24

Hutchinson County election officials announced early voting dates and locations for the upcoming general election on November 8. Early voting begins Monday, October 24 thru Thursday, October 27 and Monday, October 31 thru Thursday, Nov. 3. Polling places open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. each day.

Polling places for early voting are the Hutchinson County Annex located at 1400 Veta St., Room 111 in Borger, the Fritch Library Community Room located at 205 N. Cornell St. and the Hutchinson County Courthouse located at 500 Main St. in Stinnett. Remember, every vote counts! Make your voice heard.