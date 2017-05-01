Early voting for May 6 Hutchinson County city and school bond elections ends May 2

Early voting for the upcoming May 6 city council and school bond elections in Hutchinson County ends Tuesday, May 2. Early voting hours in Borger and Fritch are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To cast your vote in Borger go to Borger's City Hall located at 600 N. Main St. In Fritch, the early voting location is the Sanford-Fritch ISD Administration Building located at 540 Eagle Blvd. To vote early in Stinnett visit the West Texas High School Commons located at 600 Stewart St. Stinnett early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.