Early voting for the general election begins Monday, October 24

Early voting for registered voters in Hutchinson County begins Monday, October 24. Polling sites open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Residents can cast their vote at the Hutchinson County Annex located in 1400 Veta St., Room 111 in Borger, the Fritch Library Community Romm located at 205 N. Cornell St. and the Hutchinson County Courthouse located at 500 Main St. in Stinnett.