Dylann Roof convicted in 2015 Charleston Church Massacre

Jurors have convicted Dylann Roof in the Charleston Mother Emmanuel Church massacre. Roof faced 33 counts in his federal indictment. Nine parishioners were gunned down in the awful event last year.

The trial took nearly a week and included vivid, painful testimony of the events at the famed church. Prosecutors played video footage of Roof admitting his guilt to FBI agents, and Roof's attorneys did not argue he was innocent. Many family members of those killed were in the courtroom as the guilty verdicts were announced. The jury took only two hours to convict Roof on all 33 counts.

The sentencing phase is set to begin next month on Jan. 3. Roof has announced he will represent himself. The government is seeking the death sentence for Roof.