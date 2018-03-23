Downtown Merchants celebrate Borger's Birthday with refreshments and sales

The Borger Downtown Merchants are celebrating Borger’s Birthday over the next few days. Several of the shops have decided to take turns offering the public great sales and refreshments.

It all kicks off today at Bargain Boutique. This store is located at 530 N. Main Street. This business is offering cake to shoppers and huge sales.

Onion’s, located at 502 N. Main, will be serving refreshments on Saturday, March 24.

Jim’s Diamond Shop, at 519 N. Main, will be celebrating with cake on Monday, March 26.

Neumann & Bailey will offer cake and great sales on Tuesday, March 27.

Vintage Pearl has chosen Wednesday, March 28 to hold their celebration. This business is located at 501 N. Main. They will be serving cookies to shoppers.

On Thursday, March 29, Chocolate Tulip will be serving refreshments. Chocolate Tulip is located at 517 N. Main.

The final store hosting a celebration is Sarah’s Health Foods located at 527 N. Main. They will be serving cake.

Read more about each owner and their shop in this week's upcoming editions of the Borger News Herald.