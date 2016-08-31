Dove hunting season opens Thursday in Texas

The first of September in Texas sounds a lot like the fourth of July. The steady "pop, pop, pop" of shotgun reports can be heard across the state as upwards of a quarter million dove hunters take to the fields for the tradition-rich opening day of the season. Roughly 10 percent of the nation's 350 million mourning dove along with 9 million white-winged dove migrate on the winds of fall cool fronts from states to the north into Texas.

Texas is home to several subspecies of dove, some are protected, but legal to hunt, such as the mourning, white-winged and white-tipped varieties. Others, like the rock dove and Eurasian collared, are unprotected and can be hunted. And, some, like the Inca dove, banded-tailed pigeon and common ground dove, are protected and cannot be hunted.

Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) expanded the dove hunting season to 90 days, adding 20 more hunting days to the season, the longest in 80 years. Based on early survey results at TPWD, mourning dove numbers may be some of the highest in more than a decade in the Panhandle region. Dove hunting contributes over $400 million into the Texas economy.

Good luck hunters!