Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts Halloween Monster Bash Oct. 28 in Amarillo

The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) is celebrating Halloween with a Monster Bash on Friday, October 28. Kids are invited to come experience a safe place to trick-or-treat while experimenting with spine-chilling science activities. Come explore new traveling exhibits and enjoy treats and games for the little ones. There will be a costume contest too! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Admission is $5 per child (ages 1-12), with free admission for chaperones. The DHDC is located at 1200 Streit Dr. in Amarillo. For more information visit www.dhdc.org.