Don Harrington Discover Center hosts Breakfast with Santa

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a special guest on Saturday, December 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a family-friendly breakfast and holiday celebration.

Breakfast with Santa tickets are available for purchase online at www.dhdc.org or in person at 1200 Streit Drive.

Advance Purchase tickets are $17 each and $12 for Discovery Center members.

Tickets are available through this Friday December 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Other events offered at Breakfast with Santa include:

*Photo with Santa – Children will be able to sit in Santa’s lap for a professional photo by Steve Satterwhite Photography. Each family will receive one pose with Santa and each ticket holder is entitled to receive one complimentary printed 5x7 photo. Additional poses may be purchased for $15 each, cash only.

*Hands-On Activities where attendees will create Christmas crafts at the Ice Crystals and Grinch Slime stations. Any trip to the Discovery Center isn’t complete without some science fun.

Kids of all ages will enjoy Christmas Chemistry and Candy Cane Bliss, exploration tables where they can experiment with color mixing ornaments and discover how long can a candy cane last in Oobleck.

Snowball Science will let kids taste one of our special frozen snowball treats and Belmar Bakery will be present with a Cookie Decorating station.

Make plans now to join Santa for breakfast.