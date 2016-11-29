DFPS to host foster family information meeting in Borger Dec. 1

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is hosting a foster/adoptive parenting informational meeting Thursday, December 1. There is a tremendous need for loving families to become foster parents in the Texas Panhandle according to DFPS officials. During the meeting DFPS officials will discuss and answer questions potential foster parents have about the program. The meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Borger Happy State Bank conference room located inside the bank. The bank is located at 1431 W. Wilson St.

For more information of questions, please call Aly Bradley at (806) 667-1377.