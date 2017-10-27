Defiant: New flags purchased to replace those burned by vandal
BORGER, TX
Local organizations recently volunteered to purchase new American flags for local scouts after an unknown vandal stole and set fire to the flags laid out by the troop on Columbus Day. The Borger Elks and Kiwanis remain committed to supporting the scouts as the youth group continues to place American flags on major holidays. See the full story in the Friday, October 27 edition of the Borger News-Herald.
