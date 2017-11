Deer Season for rifle hunters opened this month. The Borger News Herald would like hunters to submit photos of their deer. Mule Deer Season opened November 18-December 3 and Whitetail Deer Season November 4-January 7 in most parts of the Texas Panhandle but be sure to check the laws in the county that the intended hunt will occur. Pictures can be submitted to jhart@borgernewsherald.com