Deer hunting season "silent opener" is Oct. 1

The Texas deer hunting silent season opens Saturday, October 1. Hunting is limited to archery equipment only. According to wildlife biologists with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), all indicators point to excellent hunting prospects. "2016 has been an unusual year in that the vast majority of the state has received good rains and surprisingly, temperatures have remained relatively mild," offered Alan Cain, TPWD whitetail deer program leader. Texas boasts a whitetail deer population in excess of 4 million and those numbers are expected to climb across much of the state due to high fawn production and survival this year.

For more outdoor and hunting information visit www.tpwd.texas.gov.