Deadline to register for Borger Open Tennis Tournament is Wednesday, September 21

The registration deadline to compete in the BHS Tennis Booster Club's Third Annual Borger Open is Wednesday, September 21. The Borger Open is scheduled for Saturday, September 24. Players may compete as single, doubles and/or mixed doubles. The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels. The cost is $10 per event & player and is due at check-in. The tournament begins with player check-in at 8:00 a.m. at the Borger High School Tennis Courts located near the high school on S. Bryan St. To register or for more questions, please call Cindy Madden at (806) 886-0044 or email Lori Wilson at lori.wilson@borgerisd.net.

The booster club will also host a bake sale, swap sale and concession stand at the event. Stop by and enjoy a delicious homemade cinnamon roll, BBQ brisket sandwich and more.