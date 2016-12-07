A "Day of Infamy" as U.S. marks 75th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. On the morning of December 7, 1941, at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian Time, the U.S. naval base was attacked by Imperial Japanese fighter planes, bombers and torpedo planes in two waves, launched from six aircraft carriers. The surprise attack damaged eight U.S. Navy battleships. Four were sunk. Several other ships were damaged or sunk. 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed and 2,403 Americans were killed.

The attack marked the U.S. entry into World War II and transformed the nation for a state of shock into a state of war.