Cyber Monday sets online sales record

Online shoppers spent $3.45 billion on Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Digital Insights (ADI), that's an increase of 12.4 percent from last year. Consumers spent $12.8 billion online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, an uptick of 15.4 percent from last year.

The latest numbers keep up the trend of online sales spreading out to more days during the holidays, as consumers spend more money online and are able to shop using a variety of devices, including PCs, tablets and phones. Overall, ADI expects 53 consecutive days of $1 billion-plus online sales days this holiday season, up from just 31 consecutive days last year.

If you missed the Cyber Monday discounts don't worry. Marketing experts say there's a good chance more great deals are will be coming later this week and well into December.